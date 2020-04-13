Paul Merson sends message to Liverpool FC about their title wait

Arsenal legend Paul Merson (Photo: Sky Sports)

Paul Merson believes that the Premier League should do what they can to allow Liverpool FC the chance to win the title this season.

The current campaign is up in the air after the season was put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic last month, and it remains to be seen whether the 2019-20 season will be able to be completed or not.

Liverpool FC are a whisker away from winning their first Premier League title, with Jurgen Klopp’s men 25 points clear at the top of the table after having dominated the English top flight this term.

With Euro 2020 having been postponed until next year, there is some extra time this summer for the Premier League to reach its conclusion so long as it is deemed safe to do so by governing bodies.

Former Arsenal star Merson believes that the Premier League should find a solution to the problem to allow Liverpool FC the chance to win the title this term following their dominant displays.

Writing in his column for the Daily Star, Merson said: “If Liverpool weren’t 25 points clear, the season would have been called off by now.

“They would have said: ‘See you in August for the next one.’

“I don’t want it to be scrapped because I want Liverpool to win the league. They’ve been waiting 30 years. You could just give them the title, but it’s not the same.

“I can see why they’re all desperate to finish the season properly but you have to ask how realistic that is.

“How late can you push back the start of the next one? How much of a rest do the players get in between?

“They all risk major burn-out by the time the Euros finally comes around next summer. It’s just too much football.

“The fairest way to finish would be to try and come back for two or three more games. They would be absolute cup finals for the teams with something left to play for.

“Give Liverpool a chance to win the title, give the teams at the bottom a chance to stay up and the teams chasing the Champions League a chance to clinch it.

“Find a way to make sure everybody has played the same number of games, and then stop.

“Otherwise it could be months before it’s over and next season becomes a big problem.”

Liverpool FC were dumped out of both the Champions League and the FA Cup in the days just before the season was put on hold due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

