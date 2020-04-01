‘An absolute machine’: Sky Sports pundit raves about Liverpool FC star

Sadio Mane (Photo: New Balance)

Jamie Redknapp has lavished praise on Sadio Mane following his brilliant form for Liverpool FC in recent seasons.

The Senegal international is widely considered to be one of the Premier League’s top attacking talents, and he has been a key part of Liverpool FC’s success in recent seasons.

Mane played a key role as he helped Liverpool FC to win the Champions League last season, and his fine performances have helped the Reds to top the Premier League this term.

The 27-year-old has scored 14 goals and made seven assists in 26 Premier League games this season to help Jurgen Klopp’s men build a 25-point lead at the top of the table.

Now, former Liverpool FC star Redknapp has spoken about his admiration for the Reds attacker.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Redknapp said: “When they signed him from Southampton there were a few raised eyebrows, but he has just been incredible.

“He’s made out of granite. He’s so strong, he’s brilliant in the air, he attacks the back post as well as anybody and he can finish off either foot.

“He is just a phenomenal player, great at playing off that side, where he’ll put the ball into the frontman and Roberto Firmino will set him up.

“He is an absolute machine in every single game. He gets scrappy goals, great goals, he doesn’t care, and that’s what sets him apart.”

Liverpool FC are currently two wins away from securing the Premier League title, but the fate of the season remains undecided amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

The Reds are scheduled to return to action with a trip to Arsenal on 2 May, but it remains to be seen if there will be further disruption to the fixture list before then.

