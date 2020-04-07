Graeme Souness reveals the Liverpool FC star he ‘loves’ watching

Roberto Firmino (Photo: Adidas)

Graeme Souness has talked up the importance of Roberto Firmino to the current Liverpool FC team and says that he “loves” watching the Brazilian play for the Reds.

Firmino is widely considered to be one of the Premier League’s top attacking talents, and the Brazil international has been in fine form for the Reds this season.

The 28-year-old attacker has scored eight goals and made seven assists in 29 Premier League games so far this season to help Jurgen Klopp’s men set the pace at the top of the table.

He has also netted three times in the cup competitions and has played a vital role up front for the Merseyside outfit alongside Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

Now, former Liverpool FC star has talked up the importance of Firmino to the current Reds side, admitting that he is a huge admirer of the forward.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the Daily Star, Souness said: “Mo Salah might score the most goals but it would be totally wrong to say this side’s attack is just about him.

“He’s one of three very special players. I love watching Roberto Firmino play. A couple of years ago, I likened him to Kenny Dalglish.

“He’s like a big cat walking through the jungle waiting for an opportunity to do damage.

“His radar is on all the time and he’s got a great football brain.

“Whereas Salah and Sadio Mane, they will catch your eye more because they are direct and they score more goals.

“It’s so important to have those players, those goal-getters who can get you 25 in a season.”

Liverpool FC are currently leading the way at the top of the Premier League table, with the Reds 25 points clear of second-placed Manchester City as things stand.

The Merseyside outfit are just two wins from the title, but the season has been put on hold due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

