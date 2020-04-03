Sky Sports pundit salutes key Liverpool FC player

Sadio Mane (Photo: New Balance)

Matt Le Tissier believes that Sadio Mane is deserving of the player of the season award in the Premier League thanks to his influential performances for Liverpool FC.

The Senegal international is widely considered to be one of the top attacking talents in world football, and his form alongside Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino has earned him plenty of admirers in recent seasons.

Mane has been a key man for Liverpool FC in the Premier League this season, scoring 14 goals and making seven assists to help Jurgen Klopp’s men to lead the way at the top of the table.

The 27-year-old is one of the first names on the team-sheet at Anfield, and he has featured in 26 of Liverpool FC’s 29 games in the Premier League so far this season.

Former Southampton and England star Le Tissier is convinced that Mane deserves the Premier League player of the season award ahead of any other player.

Asked to name his player of the season, Le Tissier told Sky Sports: “The player of the season so far is a tough one.

“You look through the team and look at the quality of the players in there. There is a reasonable shout for most of them.

“Given what Liverpool have done and how far ahead they are, it has to be one of those players.

“Because of the amount of crucial goals he has scored, I would put Mane up there.

“He has been a key player in what Liverpool have done and made a difference on so many occasions, so he would get the nod.”

Liverpool FC are currently 25 points clear at the top of the Premier League table and two wins from securing the English top-flight trophy for the first time.

