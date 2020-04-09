Sadio Mane makes honest admission about Liverpool FC’s title fate

Sadio Mane (Photo: New Balance)

Sadio Mane has admitted that he will “understand” if Liverpool FC are denied the chance to lift the Premier League trophy this season due to coronavirus.

The Reds are currently flying high at the top of the Premier League table and they are two wins from securing the top-flight trophy after a stunning campaign under Jurgen Klopp.

As things stand, the Merseyside outfit are 25 points clear of second-placed Manchester City and they are on the cusp of securing the Premier League title.

However, the football season has been put on hold indefinitely due to the virus pandemic in Europe and the rest of the world.

Serious questions have been raised as to whether the season will be able to be completed given the current situation, with most of Europe in some sort of lockdown.

Now, Senegal international Mane has insisted that he would understand if the current season were to be cut short.

Speaking in an interview with talkSPORT, Mane said when asked if he feels like a champion: “I think not yet. I love my job and I love football, I want to win on the pitch.

“I want to win the games and I want to get the trophy, it’s what I would love.

“But with this situation, whatever happens I will understand.

“It has been difficult for Liverpool, but it has been more difficult for many millions of people around the world.

“Some people have lost family members and that is the more complicated situation.

“But for myself, it’s my dream and I want to win it this year.

“If that’s not the case, I will accept, it’s part of life. Hopefully we will win it next year.”

Mane has been in superb form for Liverpool FC this season, with the Senegal international having scored 14 goals and made seven assists in 26 Premier League games this term.

