How Xherdan Shaqiri has been helping Takumi Minamino at Liverpool FC

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Xherdan Shaqiri has lifted the lid on how he has been helping Takumi Minamino to settle into life at Liverpool FC.

The Japan international became Liverpool FC’s first signing of 2020 back in January when he joined the Reds in a £7.25m deal from Red Bull Salzburg at the turn of the year.

Minamino, 25, has made three substitute appearances for Liverpool FC in the Premier League so far this season and he has also featured four times in the cup competitions so far.

The winger seems to be settling in well to life at Anfield, and Shaqiri has now revealed how he has been speaking in German with Minamino to help him adapt to life in the Premier League.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the Daily Star, Shaqiri said: “To be honest, I’m very nice with everybody, it’s not like I’m really close with somebody,” Shaqiri told the Liverpool website. “I like to be nice with everybody and joke with everybody.

“Of course, the people who speak German I speak [to] more a little bit. But it’s not that I don’t want to speak English, it’s pretty normal because they played in Germany.

“Or helping Minamino, you know – he speaks better German than English. It’s different in England. He needs to get used to the life here in England, too.

“If he needs something we are here and we help him. He has already integrated very well and I hope he can enjoy it here. We have quite a few who speak German so sometimes we just speak German.

“But it’s not that I stay with one guy, I like to be nice with everybody and can have fun with everybody. That’s also important for the team – to be like a team and not groups. That’s very good for us.

“We have fun all together and we win all together, we are like a small family and that’s very important. That’s why we are very successful also.”

Liverpool FC are currently 25 points clear at the top of the Premier League table but the fate of the season is up in the air due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Reds are just two wins from confirming their first-ever Premier League title, but the season has been put on hold indefinitely amid the lockdown restrictions currently in place in the UK.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip