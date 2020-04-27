Sky Sports pundit names two signings Liverpool FC should make

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Phil Thompson believes that Liverpool FC should be looking to bring in a new left-back and creative midfield player in the summer transfer window.

The Reds are bound to be linked with a whole host of players in the coming weeks and months as Jurgen Klopp begins to think about bolstering his squad ahead of the 2020-21 season.

Liverpool FC have been earning lots of praise for their fine form this season, with Klopp’s men currently 25 points clear at the top of the table and just two wins from securing their first-ever Premier League title.

However, the Reds were dumped out of both the Champions League and FA Cup in the days leading up to the season being suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

With the fate of the season still up in the air, it remains to be seen how the summer transfer window will be organised for clubs across Europe.

But former Liverpool FC star Thompson would like to see the Reds bring in at least two players in key positions ahead of next season.

Speaking in an interview with Sky Sports, Thompson said: “I think we do need a back-up for Andy Robertson. He does play a lot of games.

“Neco Williams, at right-back, I do see him being able to cover for Trent [Alexander-Arnold], but I think at left-back – [Yasser] Larouci, the young lad we have is a really good player, but I think we need someone a bit more experienced.

“And I do think we need a bit of a creative player. I know they’re talking about Adam Lallana going, but he is that sort of player.

“If you go back five years you’d be looking to bring Lallana in. He’s the creative one in that hole behind Bobby Firmino, and I think that is an important place we can look to strengthen.”

Liverpool FC got their first taste of silverware under Klopp last season when they lifted the Champions League trophy after beating Tottenham Hotspur in the final.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip