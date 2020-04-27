Sky Sports pundit names two signings Liverpool FC should make

Phil Thompson would like to see Liverpool FC sign a new left-back and creative midfielder this summer

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Monday 27 April 2020, 05:15 UK
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Phil Thompson believes that Liverpool FC should be looking to bring in a new left-back and creative midfield player in the summer transfer window.

The Reds are bound to be linked with a whole host of players in the coming weeks and months as Jurgen Klopp begins to think about bolstering his squad ahead of the 2020-21 season.

Liverpool FC have been earning lots of praise for their fine form this season, with Klopp’s men currently 25 points clear at the top of the table and just two wins from securing their first-ever Premier League title.

However, the Reds were dumped out of both the Champions League and FA Cup in the days leading up to the season being suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

With the fate of the season still up in the air, it remains to be seen how the summer transfer window will be organised for clubs across Europe.

But former Liverpool FC star Thompson would like to see the Reds bring in at least two players in key positions ahead of next season.

Speaking in an interview with Sky Sports, Thompson said: “I think we do need a back-up for Andy Robertson. He does play a lot of games.

“Neco Williams, at right-back, I do see him being able to cover for Trent [Alexander-Arnold], but I think at left-back – [Yasser] Larouci, the young lad we have is a really good player, but I think we need someone a bit more experienced.

“And I do think we need a bit of a creative player. I know they’re talking about Adam Lallana going, but he is that sort of player.

“If you go back five years you’d be looking to bring Lallana in. He’s the creative one in that hole behind Bobby Firmino, and I think that is an important place we can look to strengthen.”

Liverpool FC got their first taste of silverware under Klopp last season when they lifted the Champions League trophy after beating Tottenham Hotspur in the final.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Jurgen Klopp
Sky Sports pundit names two signings Liverpool FC should make
Roy Keane
Roy Keane: The one or two signings Man United must make
Jurgen Klopp
Sky Sports reporter replies when asked if Liverpool FC are signing Timo Werner
Mikel Arteta
Arsenal make signing 19-year-old a priority this summer – report
Mateo Kovacic
Billy Gilmour: The two Chelsea FC stars I look up to in training
Frank Lampard
Chelsea FC consider double swoop to sign Lille duo – report
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Mateo Kovacic
Billy Gilmour: The two Chelsea FC stars I look up to in training
Roy Keane
Roy Keane: The one or two signings Man United must make
Jurgen Klopp
Pundit urges Liverpool FC to make this one ‘fantastic’ signing
ScoopDragon Football News Network