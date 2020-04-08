Liverpool FC warned against move to sign Timo Werner this summer

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Dietmar Hamann has warned Liverpool FC against making a move to sign Timo Werner in the summer transfer window.

Werner has emerged as one of the most promising attacking talents in European football in recent months, and he has scored 21 goals and made seven assists in 25 Bundesliga games for RB Leipzig this season.

In total, Werner has netted an impressive 88 goals in 150 games for the German side and the 24-year-old has been earning lots of admiring glances from some of Europe’s top clubs following his prolific form.

Liverpool FC and Bayern Munich have been touted as potential destinations for Werner in the future – but former Reds star Hamann cannot see where the attacking midfielder would fit into either side.

Speaking in an in interview with The Athletic, Hamann said: “I don’t think he’s a player for [Bayern] Munich or Liverpool [with] the way they play at the moment.

“I read quotes from journalists or people close to the club in Liverpool when he always said Liverpool is a great club [and that] Klopp is the greatest trainer, that he was a bit too forward in showing interest in going to Liverpool.

“Where’s he going to play? Even if [Sadio] Mane or [Mohamed] Salah go, [then] out wide is not his position and the centre-forward position, the way they do play, is probably the most crucial one.

“[Roberto] Firmino is probably a bit underrated in some people’s eyes. He’s a ball-playing centre-forward, he probably doesn’t get the goals that other players get.

“But he brings other players into position and that’s certainly not Werner’s game, so [it’s] a no from me.”

Werner has also scored four goals and made two assists in the Champions League for RB Leipzig so far this season.

Liverpool FC are currently leading the way at the top of the Premier League table, having built a 25-point lead over closest challengers Manchester City.

The Reds are just two wins from securing their first-ever Premier League title, but the season is currently on hold due to coronavirus.

