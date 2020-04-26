Pundit urges Liverpool FC to make this one ‘fantastic’ signing

Phil Thompson would back a move from Liverpool FC to sign Timo Werner from RB Leipzig this summer

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Monday 27 April 2020, 00:15 UK
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Phil Thompson has urged Liverpool FC to make a move to sign Timo Werner from RB Leipzig this summer.

The Reds have been strongly linked with a move to sign the 24-year-old attacking midfielder in recent weeks as Jurgen Klopp begins to think about bolstering his squad in the summer transfer window.

According to Sky Sports, Werner is ready to sign for Liverpool FC if they pay his £52m release clause before it expires on 15 June – but the Reds do not intend to make a move for him before this deadline.

However, former Liverpool FC star Thompson believes that Werner would be an excellent addition to the Reds squad and he believes that he’s good enough to challenge the likes of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane in the squad.

Speaking in an interview with Sky Sports, Thompson said of Werner: “I think he’ll give a realistic challenge to the front three. Mo Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino – they look as though they’re set,” said Thompson.

“We do have Divock Origi but I think everybody realises that he’s more of an impact player, for sort of the last 15, 20 minutes – but that’s not really good enough.

“We do need somebody a little bit better. Some people will say ‘Will Werner get in and will he want to come to Liverpool?’. I think he would and I think he does.

“You look at Manchester City, they’ve got two top class players in every position. That is what Liverpool need and I think Werner would help to give us that.

“With the lure of Jurgen Klopp, I think that would tick the box for him, and I think he would be a fantastic signing. Something that we do actually need.”

Werner has been in good form for Leipzig this season, scoring 21 goals and making seven assists in 25 Bundesliga appearances for the German side.

He has also demonstrated his ability on the European stage, with Werner having netted four times and made two assists in eight Champions League games this season for the Bundesliga outfit.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Jurgen Klopp
Sky Sports reporter replies when asked if Liverpool FC are signing Timo Werner
Jurgen Klopp
Sky Sports reporter replies when asked if Liverpool FC are signing Timo Werner
Frank Lampard
Chelsea FC consider double swoop to sign Lille duo – report
Kepa Arrizabalaga
Chelsea FC make key decision about Kepa Arrizabalaga – report
Gary Neville
Gary Neville sends warning to Man United about Jadon Sancho transfer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ed Woodward gives update on Man United summer transfer plans
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ed Woodward gives update on Man United summer transfer plans
Callum Hudson-Odoi
Chelsea FC teenager: What I really think of Frank Lampard
Naby Keita
Jurgen Klopp expecting more from Naby Keita at Liverpool FC, claims reporter
ScoopDragon Football News Network