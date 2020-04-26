Pundit urges Liverpool FC to make this one ‘fantastic’ signing

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Phil Thompson has urged Liverpool FC to make a move to sign Timo Werner from RB Leipzig this summer.

The Reds have been strongly linked with a move to sign the 24-year-old attacking midfielder in recent weeks as Jurgen Klopp begins to think about bolstering his squad in the summer transfer window.

According to Sky Sports, Werner is ready to sign for Liverpool FC if they pay his £52m release clause before it expires on 15 June – but the Reds do not intend to make a move for him before this deadline.

However, former Liverpool FC star Thompson believes that Werner would be an excellent addition to the Reds squad and he believes that he’s good enough to challenge the likes of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane in the squad.

Speaking in an interview with Sky Sports, Thompson said of Werner: “I think he’ll give a realistic challenge to the front three. Mo Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino – they look as though they’re set,” said Thompson.

“We do have Divock Origi but I think everybody realises that he’s more of an impact player, for sort of the last 15, 20 minutes – but that’s not really good enough.

“We do need somebody a little bit better. Some people will say ‘Will Werner get in and will he want to come to Liverpool?’. I think he would and I think he does.

“You look at Manchester City, they’ve got two top class players in every position. That is what Liverpool need and I think Werner would help to give us that.

“With the lure of Jurgen Klopp, I think that would tick the box for him, and I think he would be a fantastic signing. Something that we do actually need.”

Werner has been in good form for Leipzig this season, scoring 21 goals and making seven assists in 25 Bundesliga appearances for the German side.

He has also demonstrated his ability on the European stage, with Werner having netted four times and made two assists in eight Champions League games this season for the Bundesliga outfit.

