Sky Sports reporter replies when asked if Liverpool FC are signing Timo Werner

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Liverpool FC are unlikely to sign Timo Werner in the summer transfer window, according to Sky Sports reporter Vinny O’Connor.

The Reds are already thinking about the possible signings that they could make in the summer as they look to add to their squad ahead of the 2020-21 campaign.

With the Premier League season currently on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, top-flight clubs have a bit more time to think about potential targets and plan their recruitment strategy for the summer.

RB Leipzig forward Werner, 24, has regularly been touted as a target for Liverpool FC over the last few months as Jurgen Klopp ponders adding to his squad this summer.

However, reporter O’Connor has now played down the chances of Liverpool FC completing a deal to sign the Germany international ahead of next season.

Speaking in a Q&A about Liverpool FC transfers with Sky Sports, Werner said of reports linking Werner with a move to Anfield: “From what we have been hearing, even going back to the January transfer window, this one is very unlikely.

“During the last window I was told Liverpool had no plans to sign him then and no plans to sign him in the summer and recently that message was repeated with regards to when the next window opens.

“There has always been the caveat that Liverpool would be silly not to keep tabs on one of European football’s hottest properties. Judging by the talk from Werner himself, it’s a move he clearly fancies.

“But, with a settled front three, a role to be found for Takumi Minamino, who can operate in the front three or in midfield, a move for Werner possibly does not make sense for Liverpool at this time and that’s why the noises coming out of Anfield are that this one is not going to happen.”

Liverpool FC are currently 25 points clear at the top of the Premier League table as they chase their first ever top-flight title.

The Reds need just two wins to secure the Premier League title this season but it remains unclear when top-flight football will return in the UK due to the coronavirus situation.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip