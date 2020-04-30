Reporter replies when asked if Liverpool FC are signing Timo Werner

Gianluca Di Marzio delivers an update on reported Liverpool FC target Timo Werner's future

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Thursday 30 April 2020, 04:15 UK
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Timo Werner is set to leave RB Leipzig this summer amid reports linking him with a move to Liverpool FC, according to reporter Gianluca Di Marzio.

The 24-year-old has been strongly linked with a move away from the German side this summer as his future beyond this season continues to be a talking point and a source of speculation.

Liverpool FC have been credited with an interest in bringing the talented forward to Anfield this summer, although it is not clear whether those claims are simply newspaper speculation.

Werner has been in top form for RB Leipzig this season, scoring 21 goals and making seven assists in the Bundesliga, while also netting six times in the cup competitions.

Now, Italian reporter Di Marzio has suggested that Werner is indeed likely to leave Leipzig this summer, but he is not sure that Liverpool FC will be his destination.

Asked if he thinks Werner will be moving to Liverpool FC this summer in a Q&A with Sky Sports, Di Marzio replied: “I know that Timo Werner will leave RB Leipzig, for sure.

“His agents are moving to find a solution for him. They are talking to Juventus and Inter Milan, so they want him to change clubs.

“They are probably talking to Liverpool because Liverpool have wanted him for a long time.

“I don’t know whether he is the right player for Liverpool in this moment because in their forward department they probably don’t need anything. Firmino, Salah and Mane!

“So it’s difficult to spend a lot of money for a player that is likely to stay on the bench.

“We will see, but at this time there is no real deal with Liverpool and Leipzig for Werner.”

Liverpool FC are currently flying high at the top of the Premier League table, having won all but two of their games to leave them 25 points clear of their closest challengers Manchester City.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Christian Pulisic
‘He has great potential’: Marcos Alonso talks up 21-year-old Chelsea FC star
Philippe Coutinho
Chelsea FC to snub Philippe Coutinho in favour of 20-year-old – report
Christian Pulisic
‘He has great potential’: Marcos Alonso talks up 21-year-old Chelsea FC star
Frank Lampard
Incoming Chelsea FC signing reveals instant ‘connection’ with Frank Lampard
Andy Robertson
Billy Gilmour reveals Andy Robertson message after Chelsea FC beat Liverpool FC
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
Reporter: Arsenal badly want to sign 26-year-old from Atletico Madrid
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Rio Ferdinand
Rio Ferdinand: The three players Man United should target this summer
Bruno Fernandes
Bruno Fernandes compared to Man United midfield legend
Paul Pogba
Paul Pogba tipped to make move to Real Madrid from Man United
ScoopDragon Football News Network