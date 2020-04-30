Reporter replies when asked if Liverpool FC are signing Timo Werner

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Timo Werner is set to leave RB Leipzig this summer amid reports linking him with a move to Liverpool FC, according to reporter Gianluca Di Marzio.

The 24-year-old has been strongly linked with a move away from the German side this summer as his future beyond this season continues to be a talking point and a source of speculation.

Liverpool FC have been credited with an interest in bringing the talented forward to Anfield this summer, although it is not clear whether those claims are simply newspaper speculation.

Werner has been in top form for RB Leipzig this season, scoring 21 goals and making seven assists in the Bundesliga, while also netting six times in the cup competitions.

Now, Italian reporter Di Marzio has suggested that Werner is indeed likely to leave Leipzig this summer, but he is not sure that Liverpool FC will be his destination.

Asked if he thinks Werner will be moving to Liverpool FC this summer in a Q&A with Sky Sports, Di Marzio replied: “I know that Timo Werner will leave RB Leipzig, for sure.

“His agents are moving to find a solution for him. They are talking to Juventus and Inter Milan, so they want him to change clubs.

“They are probably talking to Liverpool because Liverpool have wanted him for a long time.

“I don’t know whether he is the right player for Liverpool in this moment because in their forward department they probably don’t need anything. Firmino, Salah and Mane!

“So it’s difficult to spend a lot of money for a player that is likely to stay on the bench.

“We will see, but at this time there is no real deal with Liverpool and Leipzig for Werner.”

Liverpool FC are currently flying high at the top of the Premier League table, having won all but two of their games to leave them 25 points clear of their closest challengers Manchester City.

