Virgil van Dijk delivers latest update for Liverpool FC supporters

Virgil van Dijk (Photo: EA Sports)

Liverpool FC star Virgil van Dijk has opened up on how he has been coping with isolation at home during the coronavirus outbreak.

The Premier League football season is currently on hold amid the global pandemic, and it remains unclear when exactly the game will be able to return.

Liverpool FC are on the cusp of winning their first ever Premier League trophy, with the Reds currently 25 points clear at the top of the table and just two wins away from the title.

However, with the country currently on lockdown, the Liverpool FC squad have been staying at home in recent weeks to help prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Van Dijk and his Liverpool FC team-mates have been doing what they can to keep themselves fit behind closed doors as they look to try and keep themselves match sharp during the prolonged hiatus.

Now, the Netherlands international has opened up on what life has been like for him at home over the last few weeks.

Speaking in an interview with Liverpool FC’s website, Van Dijk said: “Obviously it’s totally different.

“Your body is feeling different and your mindset of course as well. This period, together with the Christmas period, is the busiest and toughest period – mentally as well – of the season.

“Now you have no idea what might happen, you stay at home and relax basically and do other things, play other games instead of football.

“It’s a totally different mindset, first and foremost. You’re not in the mood to really play football.

“Obviously you miss it and want it but there is no other way, you just have to stay put and wait for the right moment to go out there again.”

On keeping fit during the hiatus, he added: “We try to get into that kind of rhythm.

“The fitness department tried to set up some sessions that we can all do together through video call and I think that’s a good idea, to stick together again and see each other – see all of each other again.

“Apart from that you just do your running and try to do at least something every day. Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday we do a harder session to give your body what it needs because it can go quickly if you don’t do anything for quite a while.

“You have to be smart and you have to do the right things to keep your body on a certain level that you can kick on when it starts again.”

Liverpool FC were one of the last teams in England to play before football was halted, when they lost 3-2 to Atletico Madrid at Anfield in the Champions League on 11 March.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip