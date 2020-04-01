Willian: This is the secret to Liverpool FC’s recent success

Chelsea FC forward Willian (Photo: Willian / Instagram)

Willian believes that “continuity” is one of the main ingredients of Liverpool FC’s recent success under Jurgen Klopp.

The Reds are widely considered to be the top team in the Premier League at present after their stunning campaign in the top flight so far.

Liverpool FC have won all but two of their Premier League games this season to leave them on the cusp of the title, with Klopp’s men needing just two more wins to secure the top flight crown for the first time.

The Merseyside outfit will still be hoping to get their hands on the Premier League trophy this season despite the campaign having been put on hold temporarily amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Liverpool FC tasted Champions League glory last season under Klopp and the German head coach has been credited with transforming the Reds’ fortunes since his appointment back in October 2015.

Now, Chelsea FC attacker Willian has stated his belief that sticking with Klopp and giving the club stability has been key to Liverpool FC’s recent success.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Goal, Willian said: “I think the secret [to Liverpool’s success] is continuity.

“The coach has been with the club for almost five years. When you have continuity, you can win titles.

“They had a sequence of important victories, which shows the maturity of the team. You have to have time to get things done, and Liverpool have had a coach and a philosophy for a long time.

“The team is the same, it is only one or two players that change, the base is the same. At Manchester City too, [Pep] Guardiola has been there for a long time, the philosophy is always the same.”

Liverpool FC are currently 25 points clear at the top of the table and they are currently scheduled to return to action with a trip to Arsenal on 2 May.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip