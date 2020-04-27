Sky Sports pundit predicts future of Sadio Mane at Liverpool FC

Sadio Mane (Photo: New Balance)

Phil Thompson believes that Sadio Mane is happy at Liverpool FC and doesn’t expect the forward to seek a transfer away from Anfield.

The Senegal international is widely considered to be one of the Reds’ most important attacking players and his fine form this season has helped Liverpool FC to challenge for the Premier League title.

Mane has scored 14 goals and made seven assists in the Premier League for Liverpool FC to help them to build a 25-point lead at the top of the table and leave them two wins from sealing the title.

The 28-year-old has been a regular fixture in the Liverpool FC team alongside fellow attackers Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah for the last couple of seasons.

His fine form has led to speculation linking Mane with a move away from Anfield, with Real Madrid regularly touted as a possible destination for the former Southampton star.

However, Liverpool FC legend Thompson feels that Mane is totally happy at the Merseyside club and he does not expect him to seek a move away any time soon.

Speaking in an interview with Sky Sports, Thompson said: “We had the same thing with Mohamed Salah last summer, fending off Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus. I think it was the same the summer before after he had his first season.

“These things always happen. Sadio Mane will [attract interest] as well because of the way he played – he was our best forward last year without a doubt and he does bring something great.

“If you’re asking me who is the one that is happier at our football club, I would say Sadio Mane and I would think he’s more than happy to be there.”

Liverpool FC are currently two wins from the title but the fate of the season remains up in the air due to the coronavirus pandemic.

