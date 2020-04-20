Liverpool FC warned about Sadio Mane’s future at the club

Sadio Mane (Photo: New Balance)

Liverpool FC have been warned that Sadio Mane will not stay at the Merseyside club for “all his life” by his international team-mate Keita Balde.

Mane is widely considered to be one of the top attacking players in the Premier League and he has earned huge amounts of praise for the impact he has had on Liverpool FC’s title challenge this season.

The Senegal international has scored 14 goals and made seven assists in the Premier League this season to help Jurgen Klopp’s men to build a 25-point lead at the top of the table.

Mane also scored twice in the Champions League before the Reds were dumped out of the competition by Atletico Madrid last month.

The 28-year-old’s long-term future has been a source of uncertainty recently, with Real Madrid having been credited with an interest in signing the attacker.

Now, Senegal international Balde has claimed that Mane is unlikely to want to say at Liverpool FC for his whole career.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the Evening Standard, Balde replied when asked if Mane would welcome a move to Real Madrid: “It depends on many things.

“I don’t know what his decision is. In a year or two, maybe he will want to change and I don’t think he wants to be there all his life.

“He is a smart boy and he knows what is good for him and what he has to do. But in Madrid they are giving many names.”

Liverpool FC are two wins away from securing this season’s Premier League title but the campaign is currently on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

