Liverpool FC keeping tabs on on-loan Crystal Palace striker – report

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Liverpool FC are one of five clubs keeping tabs on Trabzonspor striker Alexander Sorloth, according to a report in Turkey.

Turkish media outlet Fanatik is reporting that the Premier League leaders are interested in the on-loan Crystal Palace striker following his prolific performances in the Turkish top flight.

The same article states that the Norway international is attracting interest from a host of top European clubs thanks to his prolific performances in Turkey.

According to the same story, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Napoli, Sevilla and Liverpool FC are all interested in the 24-year-old prolific goal-scorer ahead of the summer transfer window.

Fanatik claim that Sorloth is valued between £26m and £21.8m following his eye-catching performances in the Turkish top flight in the current campaign.

Sorloth has scored 19 times in 26 games in the Super Lig this season, as well as netting four goals in five outings in the Turkish Cup, after signing on loan from Crystal Palace in August of last year.

The Norwegian striker scored one goal in 20 games in all competitions during his 18 months at Selhurst Park.

Sorloth’s only goal in English football came in a 1-0 victory over Welsh side Swansea City in the Carabao Cup in August 2018.

He has been capped 22 times by Norway.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip