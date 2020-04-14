Liverpool FC keeping tabs on on-loan Crystal Palace striker – report

Liverpool FC are one of a handful of clubs keeping tabs on Trabzonspor striker Alexander Sorloth, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Tuesday 14 April 2020, 07:30 UK
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Liverpool FC are one of five clubs keeping tabs on Trabzonspor striker Alexander Sorloth, according to a report in Turkey.

Turkish media outlet Fanatik is reporting that the Premier League leaders are interested in the on-loan Crystal Palace striker following his prolific performances in the Turkish top flight.

The same article states that the Norway international is attracting interest from a host of top European clubs thanks to his prolific performances in Turkey.

According to the same story, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Napoli, Sevilla and Liverpool FC are all interested in the 24-year-old prolific goal-scorer ahead of the summer transfer window.

Fanatik claim that Sorloth is valued between £26m and £21.8m following his eye-catching performances in the Turkish top flight in the current campaign.

Sorloth has scored 19 times in 26 games in the Super Lig this season, as well as netting four goals in five outings in the Turkish Cup, after signing on loan from Crystal Palace in August of last year.

The Norwegian striker scored one goal in 20 games in all competitions during his 18 months at Selhurst Park.

Sorloth’s only goal in English football came in a 1-0 victory over Welsh side Swansea City in the Carabao Cup in August 2018.

He has been capped 22 times by Norway.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Paul Pogba
Paul Pogba delivers promising update for Man United fans
Frank Lampard
Jadon Sancho makes decision about Chelsea FC move – report
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screen grab)
Ed Woodward wants Man United to sign 24-year-old – report
N'Golo Kante
Chelsea FC set N’Golo Kante asking price – report
Jurgen Klopp
Liverpool FC end interest in 20-year-old Bundesliga star – report
Paul Pogba
Paul Merson sends clear message to Man United star Paul Pogba
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Paul Merson
Paul Merson sends message to Liverpool FC about their title wait
Alan Shearer (Photo: BBC Sport / Screengrab)
‘Unplayable, deadly’: Alan Shearer raves about Liverpool FC forward
Bruno Fernandes
Odion Ighalo excited about returning Man United star’s link-up with Bruno Fernandes
ScoopDragon Football News Network