Liverpool FC boss Jurgen Klopp eyes 21-year-old Ligue 1 star – report

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Jurgen Klopp is a big fan of Liverpool FC target Boubakary Soumare, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet Sport, as quoted by the Daily Star, is reporting that the Reds boss has been impressed with Soumare’s performances for Lille in Ligue 1 this term.

The same article states that Liverpool FC have been in negotiations with the French club about a deal to sign the highly-rated 21-year-old since last summer.

According to the same story, the French defensive midfielder opted to remain at Lille for the 2019-20 season before making a decision about his long-term future.

The report claims that the Premier League leaders will face competition from La Liga giants Real Madrid after the Spanish giants entered the race for Soumare.

Sport claim that Soumare could look to force a move this summer after falling out of favour at Lille as the season has progressed.

Liverpool FC improved their midfield options with the addition of Japan international Takumi Minamino from Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg in the January transfer window.

Soumare would be competing with Liverpool FC captain Jordan Henderson, veteran English midfielder James Milner, Brazil international Fabinho and former Newcastle United star Georginio Wijnaldum for a starting spot in Klopp’s team.

