Liverpool FC face competition from Newcastle for 21-year-old – report

Liverpool FC are facing competition from Newcastle United in the race to sign Lille midfielder Boubakary Soumare this summer, according to a report in France.

French media outlet Le10Sport, as quoted by TEAMtalk, is reporting that Newcastle are refusing to give up hope of signing the 21-year-old in the summer transfer window.

The same article states that Newcastle haven’t “thrown in the towel” despite failing with a club-record bid for the French midfielder in the January transfer window.

According to the same story, Liverpool FC are still in the running to sign the Lille midfielder when the summer transfer window opens following Soumare’s impressive performances.

The report goes on to add that La Liga giants Real Madrid are also interested in a potential swoop to land the highly-rated Ligue 1 prospect in the summer.

Soumare has established himself as a key part of the Lille team since his move to the French side from their bitter rivals Paris Saint-Germain back in 2017.

The Lille star has made 20 appearances in Ligue 1 this season for Lille, although the midfielder hasn’t scored a goal or made an assist in the current campaign.

Liverpool FC signed Japan international Takumi Minamino in the January transfer window to bolster their midfield after he arrived in a £7.75m deal from Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg.

