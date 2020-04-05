Liverpool FC face competition from Newcastle for 21-year-old – report

Liverpool FC are facing competition from Newcastle for Lille midfielder Boubakary Soumare, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Sunday 5 April 2020, 05:30 UK
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Liverpool FC are facing competition from Newcastle United in the race to sign Lille midfielder Boubakary Soumare this summer, according to a report in France.

French media outlet Le10Sport, as quoted by TEAMtalk, is reporting that Newcastle are refusing to give up hope of signing the 21-year-old in the summer transfer window.

The same article states that Newcastle haven’t “thrown in the towel” despite failing with a club-record bid for the French midfielder in the January transfer window.

According to the same story, Liverpool FC are still in the running to sign the Lille midfielder when the summer transfer window opens following Soumare’s impressive performances.

The report goes on to add that La Liga giants Real Madrid are also interested in a potential swoop to land the highly-rated Ligue 1 prospect in the summer.

Soumare has established himself as a key part of the Lille team since his move to the French side from their bitter rivals Paris Saint-Germain back in 2017.

The Lille star has made 20 appearances in Ligue 1 this season for Lille, although the midfielder hasn’t scored a goal or made an assist in the current campaign.

Liverpool FC signed Japan international Takumi Minamino in the January transfer window to bolster their midfield after he arrived in a £7.75m deal from Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Bruno Fernandes
‘A special player’: Man United legend raves about Bruno Fernandes
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Man United could re-sign 26-year-old Ligue 1 winger – report
Frank Lampard
Chelsea FC told to make these two signings this summer
Mikel Arteta
Two key Arsenal players tipped to leave The Emirates this summer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Andy Gray sends advice to Man United about Jack Grealish
Reece James
Chelsea FC’s Reece James a better defender than Liverpool FC star, claims pundit
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Tammy Abraham
‘He’s going to have a great career’: Pundit talks up Chelsea FC striker
Gabriel Martinelli
‘Mind-blowing’: Tierney names the Arsenal star who shocked him in training
Wimbledon
Wimbledon and entire grass season cancelled as Covid-19 pandemic continues to rage
ScoopDragon Football News Network