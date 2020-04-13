Reporter: Liverpool FC scouting 21-year-old French midfielder for two years

Liverpool FC have contacted Boubakary Soumare's representatives about a potential deal, according to reporter Duncan Castles

By Transfer Agent Monday 13 April 2020, 08:00 UK
Liverpool FC are still interested in a swoop to sign Lille midfielder Boubakary Soumare, according to Daily Record journalist Duncan Castles.

The French midfielder has been linked with a potential move to the Premier League over the past few months thanks to his excellent performances in Ligue 1.

Soumare has established himself as one of the best box-to-box midfielders in the French top flight since breaking into the Lille first-team at the start of the 2018-19 season.

The 21-year-old has made 30 appearances in all competitions this season, including featuring in all six of Lille’s Champions League group-stage fixtures.

Soumare is a regular for the France Under-21 international, having played throughout the youth level ranks for les Bleus to underline his prodigious talent.

Newcastle United were linked with a bid to sign Soumare in the January transfer window but the Magpies failed to sign the highly-rated French midfielder.

While Castles revealed that Newcastle have made a fresh offer for Soumare, the Daily Record journalist claimed that Liverpool FC have made enquiries into the Lille star.

“Newcastle have again made an offer for Soumare for the summer transfer window whenever it’s open. I’m told their offer is for £40m, which isn’t as high as they offered in January,” Castles told the Transfer Window Podcast.

Castles added: “I’m told of the many other clubs interested in Soumare, Liverpool are one of those clubs. They’ve been watching him for two years now. They’ve been in touch with his representatives to do their due diligence.

“Liverpool are one of the best clubs in he transfer market at assessing their qualities as individual if they were to sign him. There’s no official offer but there’s an interest there.”

Liverpool FC bolstered their midfield with the signing of Japan international Takumi Minamino in a £8.75m deal from Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg in the January transfer window.

Soumare would be competing with Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and Georginio Wijnaldum for a place in the Liverpool FC midfield.

