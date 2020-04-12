Liverpool FC, Man United keeping tabs on 16-year-old England midfielder – report

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Liverpool FC and Manchester United are interested in a potential swoop to sign Aston Villa teenager Carney Chukwuemeka, according to a report in England.

The Athletic, as quoted by The Sun, is reporting that the 16-year-old has been attracting interest from a host of top Premier League table ahead of the summer transfer window following his impressive performances at youth level.

The same article states that Aston Villa are hoping to persuade Chukwuemeka to remain at the Birmingham side beyond the end of the 2019-20 Premier League season.

According to the same story, Manchester City are set to rival Premier League leaders Liverpool FC and neighbours Manchester United in the race to sign the Villa teenager.

The Athletic go on to add that Manchester United are monitoring the box-to-box midfielder despite having a keen interest in Birmingham City’s 16-year-old Jude Bellingham.

Bellingham is further along the path than Chukwuemeka – the Birmingham wonder-kid has already scored two goals and made four assists in 32 games in England’s second tier.

Chukwuemeka hasn’t made an appearance for the Villa first-team and the teenager is a part-time player.

Liverpool FC are no strangers to signing young talent after the Premier League leaders snapped up Fulham teenager Harvey Elliott from the Cottagers last summer.

