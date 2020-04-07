Liverpool FC line up double swoop for Bundesliga duo – report

Liverpool FC are planning to raid Borussia Monchengladbach for Denis Zakaria and Marcus Thuram this summer, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Tuesday 7 April 2020, 06:30 UK
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Liverpool FC are plotting a double raid on Borussia Monchengladbach duo Denis Zakaria and Marcus Thuram, according to a report in Germany.

German media outlet Express, as quoted by the Daily Express in the UK, is reporting that Liverpool FC are one of a number of European clubs interested in deals for Zakaria and Thuram.

The same article states that Liverpool FC have been impressed with their respective performances for Monchengladbach in the current Bundesliga campaign.

According to the same story, the Reds would like to pursue a double deal and bring Thuram and Zakaria together in the same agreement with the Bundesliga club.

Express go on to add that signing Zakaria would be quite the swoop given that Manchester United have also shown an interest in the Switzerland international.

Zakaria has scored two goals and has made two assists in 23 games in the German top flight this season as the 23-year-old Swiss defensive midfielder continues to build a promising reputation.

Thuram, who is the son of France’s World Cup winner Lillian, has scored six times and made eight assists in the Bundesliga this term as the 22-year-old looks to establish himself in Germany following his move from Guingamp last summer.

Liverpool FC signed Japan international Takumi Minamino from Red Bull Salzburg in the January transfer window.

