Liverpool FC weigh up bid for 27-year-old La Liga defender – report

Liverpool FC are considering a bid to sign Sevilla defender Diego Carlos, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet Marca, as quoted by ESPN, is reporting that the Premier League leaders are monitoring Carlos ahead of a potential bid for the Sevilla centre-half.

The same article states that Liverpool FC are looking at a possible deal to sign the 27-year-old in the next transfer window following Carlos’ impressive displays in the Spanish top flight.

According to the same story, Jurgen Klopp is looking to find a long-term centre-half partner for Virgil van Dijk having alternated between Joe Gomez, Joel Matip and Dejan Lovren this term.

Marca go on to claim that Liverpool FC will face competition from La Liga duo Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid in the race to sign the Brazilian-born centre-half.

Carlos has scored two goals in 24 games in his first season in Spanish top flight this term after he moved to Sevilla in a deal from Ligue 1 side Nice last summer.

Liverpool FC are expected to release Croatia international Lovren at the end of the current campaign after signing the 30-year-old in a £20m deal from Southampton back in 2014.

Gomez and Matip have both impressed alongside Van Dijk in the 2019-20 but the pair have both been susceptible to injury problems of late.

