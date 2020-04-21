Emre Can rates 20-year-old linked with Liverpool FC

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Emre Can says reported Liverpool FC target Jadon Sancho is already “world class”, adding that the Borussia Dortmund winger has a “great future”.

The England international has been heavily linked with a return to the Premier League in the summer transfer window following his outstanding season in the Bundesliga.

Sancho has scored 14 times and has made 15 assists in the German top flight to help Dortmund challenge Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig for the Bundesliga title.

Manchester United are thought to be leading the race to sign the former Manchester City forward as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to add more English talent to his squad.

However, Liverpool FC have also been touted as a possible destination for Sancho given their ability to offer Sancho the chance to continue playing in the Champions League.

Jurgen Klopp has ties to Borussia Dortmund following his seven-year stint at the Westfalenstadion, while Can spent four years at Liverpool FC before his move to Juventus in 2019.

Asked about Sancho during an interview, Can spoke highly of the reported Liverpool FC target.

“I knew he was a very good player even before I joined Dortmund,” Can told Bild, as quoted by Metro.

“But since I’ve arrived, I’ve found out that he’s world class and maybe the best player of his age.

“He has everything a top footballer needs and has a great future ahead of him.”

Sancho moved to Dortmund in an £8m deal from Manchester City in the 2017 summer transfer window.

The German side stand to make a huge profit on Sancho if they do decide to sell the England forward this summer.

