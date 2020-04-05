Reporter: Jadon Sancho ‘guaranteed’ to win trophies at Liverpool FC

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Liverpool FC shouldn’t be underestimated in the race to sign Jadon Sancho because the England international would be guaranteed to win trophies at Anfield, according to Sky Sports News reporter Kaveh Solhekol.

The Borussia Dortmund’s future looks likely to be the big talking point in the summer transfer market as the race to sign the teenager hots up with interest from England, Germany and Spain.

Reports in the British media have consistently suggested that Manchester United are the front of the queue to sign Sancho when clubs can sign new players again despite having a bid rejected last summer.

Manchester United are currently in fifth place in the Premier League table and outside the Champions League qualification spots with uncertainty surrounding how the 2019-20 campaign will be resolved.

Liverpool FC have also been listed as contenders to sign Sancho, although questions have been raised about whether the Premier League leaders would be willing to match Dortmund’s asking price.

Jurgen Klopp spent seven seasons at Dortmund so the Liverpool FC boss still has strong ties to the Bundesliga giants which could work to the Merseyside outfit’s favour.

Liverpool FC have exciting English talent in the shape of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez and Curtis in their current squad which could appeal to Sancho.

Sky Sports News reporter Solhekol claimed that Liverpool FC shouldn’t be underestimated in the race for Sancho’s signature in the summer transfer window.

“It didn’t look like Man United would get in the Champions League [a few months ago] but things have changed thanks to their upturn in form,” Solhekol told the Sky Sports Transfer Talk podcast.

“There are a lot of people being briefed that Man United are favourites to sign him. If they’re in the Champions League, there’s definitely a possibility we will see him play for Man United next season.

“I wouldn’t count out Liverpool. Liverpool have a really good chance of signing him as well. They’re 25 points clear at the top of the league.

“He’s almost guaranteed to win trophies and playing in the Champions League if he was to move there.

Sancho moved to Dortmund from Manchester City in 2017.

