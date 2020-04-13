Liverpool FC end interest in 20-year-old Bundesliga star – report

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Liverpool FC have been priced out of a move to sign Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho, according to a report in England.

Website Football Insider is reporting that Liverpool FC have ended their interest in Sancho due to Dortmund’s lavish asking price for the England international.

The same article states that the Bundesliga giants are looking to secure a transfer fee in the region of £100m for the 20-year-old in the summer transfer window.

According to the same story, Liverpool FC aren’t prepared to pay a club-record transfer fee for the former Manchester City youth player despite being keen admirers of the winger.

Football Insider go on to claim that Manchester United are the clear front-runners to sign Sancho now that Liverpool FC are no longer contenders for the forward’s signature.

The report goes on to add that Dortmund want £88m up front and a further £12m in performance related add-ons in any deal to sell the London-born winger.

Manchester United are looking to bolster their squad ahead of the 2020-21 Premier League season following mixed campaign under club legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Red Devils have struggled to find a consistent performance level throughout the season but Manchester United are only three points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea FC.

