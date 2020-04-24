Jamie Carragher identifies where Liverpool FC need signings this summer

Ex-Liverpool FC defender Jamie Carragher (Photo: Sky Sports)

Jamie Carragher believes that Liverpool FC need to sign a new forward and left-back in the summer transfer window.

The Reds have been heavily linked with a bid to sign Germany international Timo Werner ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

Liverpool FC are thought to be at the front of the queue to sign the RB Leipzig forward following a long-term interest in the 24-year-old.

Werner has also attracted interest from Liverpool FC’s Premier League rivals Chelsea FC and Manchester United.

Liverpool FC bolstered their options in midfield with the £6.75m addition of Japan international Takumi Minamino from RB Salzburg.

While Carragher believes Werner would be a fantastic addition to the Liverpool FC side, the Sky Sports pundit reckons Jurgen Klopp needs to sign back up for Scottish left-back Andy Robertson.

“I think if you look at the XI it’s very hard to actually improve that,” Carragher told Sky Sports. “You can always improve but I’m talking about realistic targets coming into the team.

“Liverpool at times have spent big money but I think under Klopp they’ve only signed Minamino in the last three or four transfer windows. I actually felt Liverpool did need reinforcements.

“I just felt this team has been together for three or four years now, it’s almost been built from the first Champions League final they lost to Real Madrid. Really the first six hasn’t changed for the last two years.

“That doesn’t mean it should change but I just think there should be something more in reserve.

“I think Liverpool have been lucky that the best players, the most important players have never really suffered injury-wise. You think the front three, the two full backs and Virgil Van Dijk. They’re on that team-sheet every week and I just think, can there be more backup.

“Certainly with Robertson at left-back. With Trent there’s a young player Neco Williams coming through. But I think Liverpool need more than Divock Origi to back up one of the front three when they’re out.

“That’s why they’re being linked with Timo Werner, really. I think they need to invest to keep them where they are. Strong understudies to Andy Robertson and someone who is going to really push that front three. I think they need to spend themselves big and keep themselves ahead of the pack.”

Liverpool FC are sitting 25 points clear at the top of the Premier League table ahead of defending champions Manchester City in a bid to win their first top-flight crown since 1990.

The Reds won their first major trophy under Klopp last season thanks to a 2-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League final in Madrid.

The 18-time English champions appointed Klopp as their manager in October 2015 following a successful stint in charge of Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund.

