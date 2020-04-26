Liverpool FC eye 25-year-old to provide cover for Sadio Mane – report

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Liverpool FC are interested in a deal to sign Lazio forward Joaquin Correa, according to a report in Italy.

Italian media outlet CittaCeleste, as quoted by the Daily Mirror, is reporting that the Reds are looking at the Argentina international as a potential summer recruit.

The same article states that the Reds are looking to sign a player capable of providing cover for Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino in the Premier League next season.

According to the same story, the Premier League leaders could sign Correa for as little as £20m due to the impact of the coronavirus on the transfer market.

The report goes on to add that Liverpool FC are entitled to 30 per cent of any future fee for current Lazio winger Luis Alberto but the Reds would be willing to give up their entitlement in order to reduce Correa’s price.

Correa is no stranger to scoring at Anfield after the Argentinean forward found the net in a 2-2 draw with Liverpool FC in the Champions League group stage in 2017.

The Lazio forward has scored seven goals and has made one assist in 22 games in Serie A this season to help the Rome outfit challenge for Champions League qualification.

Correa moved to Lazio from Sevilla in a €16m transfer fee in 2018.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip