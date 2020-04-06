Liverpool FC competing with Man United for 16-year-old – report

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Liverpool FC are set to rival Manchester United in the race to sign Birmingham City teenager Jude Bellingham, according to a report in England.

The Liverpool Echo is reporting that the Reds are eyeing a number of England’s next generation in the hope of laying the foundations for a successful future in the long-term.

The same article states that the Reds are among the many teams interested in the England Under-17 international following his excellent performances for Birmingham this season.

According to the same story, Liverpool FC could be put off by the “astronomical figures” being quoted for the 16-year-old’s signature, with suggestions Manchester United could pay as much as £30m.

The Liverpool Echo go on add that Manchester United are keeping close tabs on the Birmingham midfielder as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to land the highly-rated teenager.

Bellingham scored four goals and made two assists in 32 games in the Championship for Birmingham in the current campaign.

He became their youngest-ever player when he made his Championship debut back in August.

Liverpool FC signed Fulham teenager Harvey Elliott last summer after the Cottagers were relegated to their second tier of English football.

Elliott has found his first-team opportunities limited so far as Liverpool FC pushed for a first Premier League title.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip