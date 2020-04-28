Jurgen Klopp calls 21-year-old’s father about Liverpool FC move – report

Jurgen Klopp has contacted Kylian Mbappe's father to discuss a potential summer move to Liverpool FC, according to a report

By Transfer Agent Tuesday 28 April 2020, 06:30 UK
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Jurgen Klopp has called Kylian Mbappe’s father to discuss a potential move to Liverpool FC this summer, according to a report in France.

French media outlet Le10Sport, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that the Liverpool FC manager is eager to sign the Paris Saint-Germain forward ahead of the 2020-21 Premier League season.

The same article states that Klopp has been stepping up his efforts to sign Mbappe and took part in a phone call with the World Cup winner’s father to sound him out about a potential switch to Anfield.

According to the same story, Liverpool FC have a healthy summer transfer budget after the Premier League leaders failed to sign any big names in the last two transfer windows.

The report goes on to add that Klopp wanted to see whether Mbappe would consider leaving PSG in the near future.

The French media outlet go on to state that Liverpool FC would need to smash their club-record transfer fee to get a deal over the line for the France international.

Mbappe has scored 90 goals in 120 games over the past three seasons at PSG following his move to the French capital from AS Monaco in the 2017 summer transfer window.

The World Cup winner has won two Ligue 1 titles, the Coupe de France and the Coupe de Ligue since his move to PSG.

