Liverpool FC should look to sign Leroy Sane in the summer transfer window, according to former Citizens defender Danny Mills.

The Germany international is facing an uncertain future at the Eastlands outfit after he spent the season on the sidelines with a cruciate knee ligament injury.

The Manchester City forward was thought to be on the cusp of a move to reigning Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich before he suffered his knee injury back in August.

Liverpool FC are expected to bolster their attack with a new signing in the summer amid reports linking the Premier League leaders with a host of top names.

RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner and Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho have been touted as potential options for the Anfield side in the upcoming transfer window.

The Reds have also been linked with a swoop to sign Wolves forward Adama Traore, who caused Klopp’s side a lot of problems at Molineux earlier this year.

Former Manchester City defender Mills reckons that Liverpool FC should like to prise Sane away from the Eastlands outfit instead of pursuing Traore this summer.

“Traore makes a lot of headlines because of his pace and power but to step into a title-winning side, to replace somebody like [Sadio] Mane or [Mohamed] Salah – I do not think he is there yet,” Mills told Football Insider.

“Yet Sane, who has already won two Premier League titles, could be worth a surprise move.

“Somebody like Leroy Sane – possibly. He is coming back from injury and has been linked with a move away recently and could be surplus to requirements,” he added.

“He is young, a great talent and has experience.

“That would be more realistic but I do not know if Manchester City would sell to rivals.”

Sane has netted 39 times in 134 games in all competitions during his four-season stint at Manchester City.

The German forward has won two Premier League titles, two League Cups and the FA Cup at Manchester City.

