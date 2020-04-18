Liverpool FC in discussions to sign 27-year-old Serie A midfielder – report

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Liverpool FC have held talks with Marcelo Brozovic’s agent about a potential move to Anfield this summer, according to a report in Italy.

Italian media outlet Libero, as quoted by the Daily Express, is reporting that Liverpool FC are interested in a deal to sign the 27-year-old to bolster Jurgen Klopp’s squad ahead of the 2020-21 season.

The same article states that Inter Milan are eager to keep the Croatia international at the San Siro outfit because of his influence on Antonio Conte’s team.

According to the same story, Brozovic has a contract release clause in the region of £52m but Liverpool FC appear unlikely to offer such a big fee for the Inter star.

The Italian media outlet suggest that Inter could look to include Georginio Wijnaldum in a potential deal for Brozovic despite the Netherlands international being happy at the Merseyside outfit.

Liverpool FC have already improved their midfield options with the £6.75m signing of Japan international Takumi Minamino from Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg in the January transfer window.

The Reds are currently sitting 25 points clear of Manchester City in the Premier League title race following an incredible campaign until the coronavirus outbreak.

Liverpool FC will be looking to win their first Premier League title if the season does resume in the summer.

