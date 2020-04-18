Liverpool FC in discussions to sign 27-year-old Serie A midfielder – report

Liverpool FC are in talks with Marcelo Brozovic's agent about a potential move to sign the Inter Milan midfielder, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Saturday 18 April 2020, 07:00 UK
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Liverpool FC have held talks with Marcelo Brozovic’s agent about a potential move to Anfield this summer, according to a report in Italy.

Italian media outlet Libero, as quoted by the Daily Express, is reporting that Liverpool FC are interested in a deal to sign the 27-year-old to bolster Jurgen Klopp’s squad ahead of the 2020-21 season.

The same article states that Inter Milan are eager to keep the Croatia international at the San Siro outfit because of his influence on Antonio Conte’s team.

According to the same story, Brozovic has a contract release clause in the region of £52m but Liverpool FC appear unlikely to offer such a big fee for the Inter star.

The Italian media outlet suggest that Inter could look to include Georginio Wijnaldum in a potential deal for Brozovic despite the Netherlands international being happy at the Merseyside outfit.

Liverpool FC have already improved their midfield options with the £6.75m signing of Japan international Takumi Minamino from Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg in the January transfer window.

The Reds are currently sitting 25 points clear of Manchester City in the Premier League title race following an incredible campaign until the coronavirus outbreak.

Liverpool FC will be looking to win their first Premier League title if the season does resume in the summer.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Paul Pogba
Paul Merson sends clear message to Man United star Paul Pogba
Frank Lampard
Chelsea FC make ‘direct contact’ to sign 24-year-old German striker – report
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp to meet 24-year-old about Liverpool FC transfer – report
Mikel Arteta
Arsenal closing in on a deal to sign 27-year-old French defender – report
Mikel Arteta
Arsenal in talks to sign 22-year-old French defender – report
N'Golo Kante
N’Golo Kante’s stance on Chelsea FC transfer revealed – report
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Paul Merson
Paul Merson sends message to Liverpool FC about their title wait
Alan Shearer (Photo: BBC Sport / Screengrab)
‘Unplayable, deadly’: Alan Shearer raves about Liverpool FC forward
Bruno Fernandes
Odion Ighalo excited about returning Man United star’s link-up with Bruno Fernandes
ScoopDragon Football News Network