Liverpool FC keeping tabs on 23-year-old Bundesliga striker – report

Liverpool FC manager Jurgen Klopp considers transfer swoop for Werder Bremen forward Milot Rashica, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Saturday 4 April 2020, 07:30 UK
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Liverpool FC manager Jurgen Klopp is interested in a potential swoop to sign Werder Bremen forward Milot Rashica, according to a report in Germany.

German media outlet Bild, as quoted by the Daily Mirror, is reporting that Rashica is on Liverpool FC’s radar ahead of the summer transfer window.

The same article states that Klopp has been monitoring the 23-year-old striker’s performances for Werder Bremen over the course of the 2019-20 season.

According to the same story, Liverpool FC would have to pay a transfer fee in the region of £33m to sign the Kosovo international from the German outfit.

The report goes on to claim that the Reds could snap up Rashica in a cut-price deal if Werder Bremen are relegated to the second tier of German football.

The article adds that Rashica would be used as a back-up to Senegal international Sadio Mane on the left wing if Liverpool FC manage to get a deal over the line.

The Kosovan forward has scored seven times and has made four assists in 20 games in the German top flight to attract interest from the Premier League leaders.

Rashica moved to Bremen from Dutch side Vitesse Arnhem in 2018, going on to score 17 times in 51 games in the Bundesliga.

