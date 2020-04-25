Liverpool FC don’t want to re-sign 27-year-old – report

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Liverpool FC aren’t interested in a deal to re-sign Philippe Coutinho from FC Barcelona, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet Sport, as quoted by Sport Witness, is reporting that Liverpool FC have turned down the chance to re-sign Coutinho in the summer transfer window.

The same article states that Coutinho called Liverpool FC to discuss whether the 18-time English champions would be interested in a deal to re-sign the Brazil international.

According to the same story, Jurgen Klopp’s side responded with an emphatic “no” as the Premier League leaders made it clear that they aren’t interested in a deal to re-sign Coutinho.

Sport go on to claim that Coutinho’s agent Kia Joorabchian has been showcasing the South American playmaker to a lot of different clubs around Europe after having been rejected by Liverpool FC.

The report adds that Bayern Munich aren’t interested in a permanent deal to sign Coutinho despite the 27-year-old spending the season on loan at the Allianz Arena.

Coutinho scored 54 times in 201 games in all competitions during his five seasons at Anfield but the Brazil midfielder failed to get his hands on a trophy.

The former Liverpool FC star moved to FC Barcelona in a £142m deal in the 2018 January transfer window.

