Philippe Coutinho ‘called’ Liverpool FC about potential return – report

Philippe Coutinho and Luis Suarez (Photo: Philippe Coutinho / Instagram)

Philippe Coutinho called Liverpool FC to discuss a potential return to Anfield this summer, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet Sport, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that Coutinho reached out to Liverpool FC after it emerged that Bayern Munich wouldn’t be signing the Brazilian midfielder in a permanent deal this summer.

The same article states that Coutinho is looking to secure a return to the Premier League after a disappointing loan stint at Bayern Munich ahead of his return to parent club FC Barcelona at the end of the season.

According to the same story, the Brazilian midfielder’s “first instinct” was to call Liverpool FC but the Reds made it clear that they wouldn’t be re-signing the 27-year-old this summer.

Sport go on to report that Coutinho’s agent Kia Joorabchian is looking to find alternative destination for the South American star in the Premier League.

Coutinho moved to Liverpool FC in an £8.5m deal from Serie A giants Inter Milan in the 2013 January transfer window under Jurgen Klopp’s predecessor Brendan Rodgers.

The Brazilian forward established himself as one of the best Premier League playmakers during his five years at Anfield before Coutinho moved to FC Barcelona in a £142m deal in 2018.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip