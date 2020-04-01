Liverpool FC’s stance on Philippe Coutinho transfer revealed – report

Philippe Coutinho and Luis Suarez (Photo: Philippe Coutinho / Instagram)

Liverpool FC have “zero interest” in re-signing Philippe Coutinho this summer, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mirror is reporting that the current Premier League leaders aren’t planning to enter the race to bring Coutinho back to Anfield in the summer transfer window.

The same article states that FC Barcelona will sell the Brazil international this summer following his disappointing stint at the Spanish giants over the past 18 months.

According to the same story, the La Liga side are planning to give Coutinho’s number seven shirt to Antoine Griezmann next term, highlighting their plans to offload the Brazilian.

The Daily Mirror go on to add that Coutinho wanted to secure a return to Liverpool FC, where he could link up with compatriots Alisson Becker and Roberto Firmino.

But the report reveals that Liverpool FC have made it clear to Coutinho’s representatives that there’s no chance of a bid from the Merseyside club this summer.

Liverpool FC sold Coutinho to FC Barcelona in a £142m deal in the 2018 January transfer window after five years at the six-time European champions.

The Brazilian has struggled to produce his best form in a FC Barcelona shirt, prompting Coutinho to move to Bayern Munich on a season-long loan this term.

