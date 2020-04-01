Liverpool FC’s stance on Philippe Coutinho transfer revealed – report

Liverpool FC have "zero interest" with regards to re-signing Philippe Coutinho, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Wednesday 1 April 2020, 06:00 UK
Philippe Coutinho
Philippe Coutinho and Luis Suarez (Photo: Philippe Coutinho / Instagram)

Liverpool FC have “zero interest” in re-signing Philippe Coutinho this summer, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mirror is reporting that the current Premier League leaders aren’t planning to enter the race to bring Coutinho back to Anfield in the summer transfer window.

The same article states that FC Barcelona will sell the Brazil international this summer following his disappointing stint at the Spanish giants over the past 18 months.

According to the same story, the La Liga side are planning to give Coutinho’s number seven shirt to Antoine Griezmann next term, highlighting their plans to offload the Brazilian.

The Daily Mirror go on to add that Coutinho wanted to secure a return to Liverpool FC, where he could link up with compatriots Alisson Becker and Roberto Firmino.

But the report reveals that Liverpool FC have made it clear to Coutinho’s representatives that there’s no chance of a bid from the Merseyside club this summer.

Liverpool FC sold Coutinho to FC Barcelona in a £142m deal in the 2018 January transfer window after five years at the six-time European champions.

The Brazilian has struggled to produce his best form in a FC Barcelona shirt, prompting Coutinho to move to Bayern Munich on a season-long loan this term.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Rio Ferdinand
Rio Ferdinand names three Arsenal players who have impressed him
Frank Lampard
Reporter: Chelsea FC have agreed fee to sign 22-year-old from Lille
Frank Lampard
Chelsea FC open talks with Real Madrid about 21-year-old – report
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screen grab)
Man United want 29-year-old as part of Paul Pogba swap deal – report
Callum Hudson-Odoi
Man United eye Chelsea FC star as Jadon Sancho alternative – report
Frank Lampard
Chelsea FC lead Man United in race to sign 23-year-old striker – report
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Roger Federer
Tennis family rises to challenge with offers of aid to Covid-19-stricken victims
Marcus Rashford
Man United deliver promising update on Marcus Rashford
Naby Keita
Jurgen Klopp has ‘total faith’ in Liverpool FC midfielder Naby Keita – report
ScoopDragon Football News Network