Pundit: Liverpool FC won’t sign 26-year-old Premier League winger

By Transfer Agent Tuesday 7 April 2020, 07:30 UK
Liverpool FC won’t enter the race to sign Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser in the summer transfer window, according to pundit Paul Robinson.

The Reds have previously been linked with a swoop to sign the Scotland international from Bournemouth following his excellent performances on the south coast.

Liverpool FC have been linked with a move to sign a new forward in the summer, with RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner and Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho both touted as potential targets.

However, Fraser would represent a cheap option for Jurgen Klopp given that the Bournemouth winger is set to become a free agent when his current deal expires in the summer.

The 26-year-old has previously attracted interest from Arsenal, Chelsea FC and Manchester United following his electric performances on the wing for the Cherries.

However, former Spurs goalkeeper Robinson doesn’t expect Liverpool FC to sign Fraser at the end of the Premier League campaign because they’ve got Harry Wilson returning to Anfield from his loan at Bournemouth.

“I do not see him fitting in at Anfield,” Robinson told Football Insider.

“He has been in and out of the Bournemouth team this year and by his own admittance, he has had dips in form.

“Harry Wilson is a more realistic option than Fraser.

“You look at the way Wilson has played at Bournemouth, that type of player I see fitting in better with the set up at Liverpool. The Premier League loan for him has been outstanding.

“Fraser has been fantastic for a while but I just question whether he is a Liverpool player. I expect Klopp to look to Wilson instead.”

Fraser has only scored one goal and has made a mere four assists in the Premier League this term.

The Scot has struggled to replicate his form from the 2018-19 season, when he created 14 goals for his team-mates.

Only Eden Hazard created more goals than Fraser in the top flight last term.

