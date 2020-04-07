Timo Werner urged to reject Liverpool FC and move to European giants

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Dimitar Berbatov has urged RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner to reject Liverpool FC in favour of a move to Bayern Munich.

The German forward has been regularly linked with a move to the Anfield outfit over the past few months following his prolific season in the Bundesliga.

Werner’s prolific form has earned interest from a host of top European clubs ahead of the summer, reportedly including Liverpool FC, Manchester United and Chelsea FC.

The 24-year-old is thought to have a contract release clause of £60m, which would make Werner an affordable target for Liverpool FC and other top Premier League clubs.

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich have also been credited with an interest in the German forward as the Bavarian giants look to bolster their attacking options.

Former Manchester United striker Berbatov, who spent six seasons in the Bundesliga with Bayer Leverkusen, believes that Werner should move to Bayern Munich ahead of Liverpool FC.

“There have been reports about Bayern Munich’s interest in Timo Werner, and having played in the Bundesliga, Munich are up there with the biggest names like Real Madrid, Manchester United, Barcelona, Manchester City, Juventus and so on,” Berbatov told Betfair.

“Every season they are up there in the Champions League and they have been dominant in Germany.

“To be honest, it [Bayern Munich] looks like a sensible move for Werner, he knows the league, they know him there, he can get used to his surroundings a lot easier.

“The only thing for me that I may question is if he goes there he will have a lot of competition to face in Robert Lewandowski, Serge Gnabry, Kingsley Coman and potentially Leroy Sane, who they are also linked with, so there are a lot of similarities for one or two positions.

“But, like I said, it makes more sense for him to go there than move to England where it will probably take him a bit more time to adjust to things.”

Werner has scored 21 times in 25 games in the Bundesliga this season to help RB Leipzig challenge for the Bundesliga title.

Jurgen Klopp is thought to be a big admirer of the Germany international following his prolific form.

Liverpool FC are possibly in the market to bolster their attacking options in order to be less reliant on Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane.

