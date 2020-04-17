Jamie Carragher questions whether Liverpool FC will still sign 24-year-old

Jamie Carragher says Liverpool FC are unlikely to sign RB Leizpig striker Timo Werner

Transfer Agent
Friday 17 April 2020
Jamie Carragher
Ex-Liverpool FC defender Jamie Carragher (Photo: Sky Sports)

Jamie Carragher has cast doubt on whether Liverpool FC will get a deal over the line to sign RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner.

The Reds have been heavily linked with a swoop to sign the Germany international over the past few months as Jurgen Klopp looks to bolster his attacking options.

Werner is thought to have a £51m contract release clause, which makes the German forward an attainable target for some of the Premier League’s biggest clubs.

The 24-year-old has scored 21 goals in 24 games in the Bundesliga this term, as well as netted a further six times in 12 outings in cup competitions for RB Leipzig.

Klopp is thought to be eager to strengthen his attack ahead of Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah’s potential participation in the African Cup of Nations next term.

However, former Liverpool FC defender Carragher reckons the Reds won’t sign Werner due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“Timo Werner to Liverpool?” Carragher said during an Instagram Live Q&A.

“It looked nailed on before the situation we’re in now so it may affect transfers this summer.

“It may have to be put on the back burner, maybe for the following summer.”

Liverpool FC are sitting 25 points clear at the top of the Premier League table following an incredible season for Klopp’s side that has seen them lose just one game.

The Reds have relied upon Mane, Salah and Roberto Firmino to score 36 of their 58 goals in the current campaign, highlighting the trio’s deadly performances.

Liverpool FC signed Takumi Minamino in a £6.75m deal from RB Salzburg in January.

