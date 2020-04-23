John Aldridge gives verdict on Liverpool FC’s pursuit of Timo Werner

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

John Aldridge has backed Liverpool FC’s reported pursuit of RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner.

The Germany international has been linked with a move to the Premier League over the past couple of months following his outstanding performances in the Bundesliga.

Werner has scored 21 goals in 25 games in the German top flight to help RB Leipzig challenge Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund in the current campaign.

Liverpool FC are thought to be at the front of the queue to sign Werner after the Merseyside outfit were linked with a swoop regularly over the past 12 months.

The Premier League leaders have been increasingly linked with a bid to sign the 24-year-old over the past month or so since his goal against Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League.

Jurgen Klopp is thought to be interested in signing the German striker to provide competition for Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah next term.

Former Liverpool FC striker Aldridge believes Werner would be a great addition to the Reds team.

“I have to say Timo Werner is the one who excites me the most when it comes to the potential targets who could be coming in,” Aldridge told the Liverpool Echo.

“He looks to have all the attributes you would want from a striker in a Jurgen Klopp team and all the noises coming out of his camp seem to indicate that he would really like to play for Liverpool.

“And because of those going out of the club and off the wage bill, we will have money to balance the books.

“So if Liverpool go out and spend £60+ million I’ve got no problem with that because it’s money generated through player sales and obviously from being successful on the pitch as well.”

Werner moved to RB Leipzig from German side Stuttgart in the 2016 summer transfer window.

The Germany international has scored 88 goals in 150 games in all competitions over the past four seasons in the Bundesliga.

Werner has netted 11 times in 29 games for the German national team.

