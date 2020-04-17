Jurgen Klopp to meet 24-year-old about Liverpool FC transfer – report

Liverpool FC manager Jurgen Klopp is set to meet RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner about a summer move, according to a report Germany

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Friday 17 April 2020, 06:30 UK
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Jurgen Klopp is hoping to meet RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner ahead of a potential move to Liverpool FC, according to a report in Germany.

German media outlet Sport Bild, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that Liverpool FC are competing with Bayern Munich, Chelsea FC and Manchester United.

The same article states that Klopp was hoping to meet Werner before the coronavirus pandemic forced the Liverpool FC manager to shelve his plans for a meeting.

According to the same story, the Reds boss is eager to meet Werner face-to-face so Klopp can convince the Germany international in person that he should move to Anfield.

Sport Bild go on to claim that the German manager wants to ensure that Werner will move to Liverpool FC before the summer transfer window opens in a couple of months.

Werner has scored 21 times in 24 Bundesliga games this season to help RB Leipzig challenge Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund for the German top-flight crown.

The German forward has been one of the Bundesliga’s most prolific goal-scorers over the past few seasons following his emergence at RB Leipzig.

Liverpool FC signed Japan international Takumi Minamino in a £8.75m deal from Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg in the January transfer window.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Paul Pogba
Paul Merson sends clear message to Man United star Paul Pogba
Frank Lampard
Chelsea FC make ‘direct contact’ to sign 24-year-old German striker – report
Philippe Coutinho
Arsenal, Chelsea FC offered 27-year-old Brazilian star in cut-price deal – report
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp to meet 24-year-old about Liverpool FC transfer – report
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screen grab)
Man United told to sign 20-year-old to convince Harry Kane to move to Old Trafford
Harry Redknapp
‘Perfect fit’: Harry Redknapp urges Man United to sign 26-year-old
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Paul Merson
Paul Merson sends message to Liverpool FC about their title wait
Alan Shearer (Photo: BBC Sport / Screengrab)
‘Unplayable, deadly’: Alan Shearer raves about Liverpool FC forward
Bruno Fernandes
Odion Ighalo excited about returning Man United star’s link-up with Bruno Fernandes
ScoopDragon Football News Network