Jurgen Klopp to meet 24-year-old about Liverpool FC transfer – report

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Jurgen Klopp is hoping to meet RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner ahead of a potential move to Liverpool FC, according to a report in Germany.

German media outlet Sport Bild, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that Liverpool FC are competing with Bayern Munich, Chelsea FC and Manchester United.

The same article states that Klopp was hoping to meet Werner before the coronavirus pandemic forced the Liverpool FC manager to shelve his plans for a meeting.

According to the same story, the Reds boss is eager to meet Werner face-to-face so Klopp can convince the Germany international in person that he should move to Anfield.

Sport Bild go on to claim that the German manager wants to ensure that Werner will move to Liverpool FC before the summer transfer window opens in a couple of months.

Werner has scored 21 times in 24 Bundesliga games this season to help RB Leipzig challenge Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund for the German top-flight crown.

The German forward has been one of the Bundesliga’s most prolific goal-scorers over the past few seasons following his emergence at RB Leipzig.

Liverpool FC signed Japan international Takumi Minamino in a £8.75m deal from Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg in the January transfer window.

