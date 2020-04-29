Liverpool FC start discussion to sign 21-year-old Ligue 1 star – report

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Liverpool FC are in talks to sign Lille midfielder Victor Osimhen, according to a report in France.

French media outlet Le10Sport, as quoted by the Daily Express, is reporting that the Reds have entered the race to sign the highly-rated Lille star ahead of the summer transfer window.

The same article states that the Premier League leaders have opened discussions with Osimhen’s representatives about a potential move to the Anfield outfit.

According to the same story, Liverpool FC are looking to “lay the foundations” for a contract offer to bring the Nigeria international to the Merseyside outfit.

The Daily Express go on to claim that Lille would be looking for an offer in the region of £60m (€70m) to consider selling the African star in the upcoming transfer window.

The report goes on to add that the Premier League leaders can expect to face competition from bitter rivals Chelsea FC for the 21-year-old’s signature this summer.

Liverpool FC only signed Japan international Takumi Minamino in their last two transfer windows as the Reds adopted a frugal approach in the recruitment department.

The Reds have a strong African core in the Liverpool FC team thanks to the likes of Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, Joel Matip and Naby Keita.

