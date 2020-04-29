Liverpool FC urged to sign Willian from Chelsea FC this summer

Chelsea FC forward Willian (Photo: Willian / Instagram)

Jose Enrique believes that Willian would be a great signing for Liverpool FC this summer.

The future of the Brazil international has been a source of constant speculation in recent days due to the fact that his current contract with Chelsea FC is set to expire in the summer and he is yet to pen a new deal.

Willian is one of the most experienced players in Frank Lampard’s Chelsea FC squad but his future remains up in the air as the clock ticks down on his deal with the west Londonders.

Liverpool FC have been credited with an interest in signing Willian on a free transfer this summer to add some firepower to their squad ahead of next season.

Now, former Liverpool FC full-back Enrique has given his backing to the potential move by claiming that the 31-year-old would be a great addition to the Reds’ squad.

Posting on his official Instagram account alongside a picture of Willian, Enrique said: “Good morning Reds! What do you think of this rumour?

“For me, it will be a great signing for a back-up for our front three. I play against him and for me he is a top player.

“I know [he is] is 31 now but he still [can] have quite a few good years on him I’m sure and is a free agent.”

Liverpool FC are currently flying high at the top of the Premier League table, having won all but two of their games in the top flight this season.

The Reds are 25 points clear at the top of the table and two wins from clinching the title, but the season is currently on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

