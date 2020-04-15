Man City, Man United interested in 21-year-old French defender – report

Manchester City and Manchester United are interested in a deal to sign RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Wednesday 15 April 2020, 07:30 UK
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: MUTV)

Manchester City and Manchester United are interested in a deal to sign RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano, according to a report in Germany.

Sky Germany, as quoted by Sky Sports, is reporting that Manchester City have been long-term admirers of the France international over the past 12 months or so.

The same article states that Manchester United are looking to bring in a centre-half to partner the world’s most expensive defender Harry Maguire, who moved to Old Trafford in an £80m deal from Leicester City last summer.

According to the same story, the Red Devils have looked at Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly but Manchester United could also make an offer for Upamecano.

The report goes on to add that French defender is also attracting interest from Arsenal and Bayern Munich following his standout performances for RB Leipzig.

Sky Germany reveal that Upamecano has entered the final 12 months of his current deal at Bundesliga outfit with a contract release clause of £52.5m (€60m).

Upamecano has made 21 appearances for RB Leizpig in the Bundesliga this term to help the club challenge Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund for the top-flight title.

Manchester United signed Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes in a £47m deal in the January transfer window to bolster their options in midfield.

