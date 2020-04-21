Man United and Arsenal considering moves to sign Ousmane Dembele – report

Manchester United and Arsenal are being linked with moves to sign Ousmane Dembele from FC Barcelona

Transfer Agent
Tuesday 21 April 2020, 04:15 UK
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screengrab)

Manchester United and Arsenal are both considering moves to sign Ousmane Dembele from FC Barcelona, according to reports in Spain.

Spanish outlet Diario Sport, as quoted by the Daily Mail, is reporting that both of the Premier League clubs are keeping a close eye on the situation of the 22-year-old at Camp Nou.

The same story claims that Dembele will be able to seek a move away from FC Barcelona this summer following a disappointing start to his career with the La Liga side.

Dembele has struggled with persistent injury problems since joining the Spanish club and it is reported in the same article that FC Barcelona may be willing to let him go this summer.

However, the same article says that Manchester United and Arsenal would first have to examine the reasons behind his injury troubles before making any official move.

The same article says that any deal for Dembele this summer would represent a significant loss for FC Barcelona after they paid almost £97m to sign him from Borussia Dortmund.

It is claimed in the same article that a loan deal for Dembele may also be an option – and that both Manchester United and Arsenal are looking to bolster their attacking options this summer.

