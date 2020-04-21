Odion Ighalo makes exciting Man United prediction about Bruno Fernandes

Bruno Fernandes (Photo: MUTV)

Odion Ighalo is backing Bruno Fernandes to take the Premier League by “storm” when Manchester United return to top-flight action.

The Portugal international has made an impressive start to his Old Trafford career following his move to Manchester United in a £47m deal from Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window.

Fernandes has already scored three times for the 20-time English champions and the Portuguese midfielder has also created four goals for his Red Devils team-mates.

The 25-year-old’s arrival gave Manchester United a much-needed lift as they moved to within three points of Chelsea FC in the race to secure a Champions League spot.

Fernandes has effortlessly filled the void left by World Cup winner Paul Pogba in the Manchester United after the Frenchman missed most of the season with an injury.

Ighalo, who moved to Manchester United on loan from Shanghai Shenhua in the January transfer window, is backing Fernandes to build upon his impressive start.

“He is intelligent, he has foresight, he has vision,” Ighalo is quoted as saying by Metro.

“He sees what he wants to do with the ball before it comes to him.

“You can see the understanding between him and Martial, you can see the understanding between me and him, so he’s a very good player. And he’s not even settled down yet!

“He comes from a very different place to the Premier League. When that guy has settled down, he’s going to take the Premier League by storm.”

Fernandes played alongside Ighalo during their stint together at Serie A outfit Udinese.

The Portuguese playmaker produced his best performances for Sporting Lisbon following his move away from the Italian top flight.

Manchester United are unbeaten since the Portugal international made his debut for the Old Trafford outfit.

