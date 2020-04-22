Paul Merson: What I really think about Man United star Bruno Fernandes

Bruno Fernandes (Photo: MUTV)

Paul Merson has claimed that Manchester United have a special player on their hands in the shape of Bruno Fernandes.

The Red Devils finally signed Fernandes in a £47m deal from Super Lig side Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window following months of speculation.

Fernandes hit the ground running at Manchester United with a brilliant return of three goals and four assists in his opening eight games in all competitions.

The Portugal international has helped to inject some much-needed flair into the Manchester United team in the absence of club-record signing Paul Pogba due to injury.

Fernandes was named the PFA player of the month for February thanks to his two goals and three assists in the Premier League, finding the net against Everton and Watford in the top flight.

Former Arsenal midfielder Merson gave his glowing verdict on the Manchester United signing following his impressive start to life at the 20-time English champions.

“What I like about him is that whenever he gets the ball, first he looks forward. He always wants to look for that forward pass,” Merson told Sky Sports.

“I always look at players, especially when they’re going to a massive club like Man Utd, and how they lift the club.

“You have to be a special player to go to a club with international footballers and lift other players along the way. I think that has happened.

“When you get players on the same wavelength, it’s a different situation.

“When you’re playing in front of 70,000 people, people have to remember that when you have a couple of bad passes, the name of the game is to keep on wanting the ball to make those passes.

“A lot of players hide, and sometimes don’t even realise it. With him, he doesn’t, he keeps getting it and giving it to people. They’re not 60 yard passes, he just gets it through the lines.

“I think he’s been outstanding, and I’ve loved watching him.”

Fernandes netted 20 times and made 13 assists in 33 games in the Portuguese top flight last term.

Manchester United are currently in fifth place in the Premier League and three points adrift of Chelsea FC.

The Red Devils haven’t won the Premier League title since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement in 2013.

Solskjaer is tasked with rebuilding a title-winning Manchester United team.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip