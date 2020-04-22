Harry Maguire: Bruno Fernandes can bring out the best in Man United star

Paul Pogba (Photo: Adidas)

Harry Maguire is backing Paul Pogba to “lift his game” following the arrival of Bruno Fernandes at Manchester United.

The France international has been sidelined for most of the Premier League season due to a long-term injury that has limited his appearances in the top flight.

Pogba made a brief return for Manchester United’s 2-1 loss to Watford back in December but the World Cup winner hasn’t featured for the Red Devils since their defeat at Vicarage Road.

The Red Devils signed Fernandes in a £47m deal from Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window to bolster Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s options in the middle of the park.

The Portugal international has hit the ground running with three goals and four assists in eight games in all competitions, winning the PFA player of the month for February.

Captain Maguire believes that Fernandes’ arrival and impact at Manchester United will force Pogba to raise his performance level at the 20-time English champions.

“He’s been brilliant since he’s come in, off the field around the training ground, he’s a leader and wants to win, everything he does he wants to win, you can tell he’s been brought up with that attitude,” Maguire told Sky Sports.

“He’s just given us that little bit more life and creativity in the middle, something you (Neville) and United fans have said we’ve missed over the years.

“It’s a start, there are lots of aspects of his game I’m sure he’ll want to improve, and I’m sure he will improve. I’m sure he will get better for this club.

“We’ve got Paul [Pogba] to come back as well, who I’m sure will probably make himself lift his game even more.

“We have a lot of competition in that centre midfield now, they know they have to be on their game to keep their spot, so I’m sure we’ll see the benefit.”

Manchester United signed Fernandes and Odion Ighalo to bolster their squad in the January transfer window.

Fernandes has found the net against Everton and Watford in the Premier League so far.

Manchester United are currently in fifth place in the Premier League table.

