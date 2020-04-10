Jamie Carragher sends message to Man United about David De Gea

Jamie Carragher says Manchester United should stick with David De Gea for at least another season

By Transfer Agent Friday 10 April 2020, 05:30 UK
David De Gea
David De Gea (Photo: The Sport Review)

Jamie Carragher believes that Manchester United should stick with David De Gea as their first-choice goalkeeper for at least another season rather than recall Dean Henderson from his loan at Sheffield United.

The Red Devils shot-stopper has endured a difficult season in the Manchester United goal after De Gea made a number of high profile errors to cost Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side crucial points.

De Gea’s alarming drop in form over the past couple of seasons has prompted speculation surrounding his long-term future at the 20-time English champions.

The Spain international’s situation hasn’t been helped by Henderson’s outstanding performances for promoted side Sheffield United during his season-long loan stint at Bramall Lane.

Henderson’s form has prompted talk of Solskjaer potentially using the English shot-stopper as his first-choice goalkeeper at Old Trafford next term.

However, former Liverpool FC defender Carragher doesn’t believe that Henderson is ready to challenge De Gea for the number one spot just yet.

Replying to a Twitter user asking about Henderson’s potential to be number one at Old Trafford next season, after his team of the season was published on Sky Sports on Wednesday, Carragher posted:

“No, I think De Gea should still be first choice at United & Henderson should stay at Sheff Utd for another season.”

Manchester United have conceded 30 times in 29 games in the Premier League season so far.

Sheffield United, on the other hand, have conceded five goals less than Manchester United.

