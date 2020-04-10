Jamie Carragher: What I really think about Marcus Rashford at Man United

Marcus Rashford (Photo: Tag Heuer)

Jamie Carragher thinks Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford is “brilliant” but he believes Liverpool FC star Sadio Mane has performed better this season.

The Reds legend named his Premier League team of the year on Wednesday, including Mane on the left side of his three-man frontline.

Mane has scored 14 times and has made seven assists in the current campaign to help Liverpool FC build a 25-point lead at the top of the table.

The Senegal international has been Liverpool FC’s standout player this season as the Reds edged towards a first Premier League title before the coronavirus outbreak.

Rashford, meanwhile, has produced his most prolific season in a Manchester United shirt following a return of 14 goals and four assists for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

The Manchester United striker has managed to cope with the burden of being the club’s only out-and-out striker for most of the campaign following Romelu Lukaku’s departure last summer.

Quizzed by one Twitter user during a Q&A on the social media website about why Carragher didn’t include Rashford in his team of the year, the Liverpool FC legend replied:

“Rashford is brilliant, I think this season has shown that he looks & wants to play from the left. It was hard not to go with Mane who I think has been LFC best player.”

Rashford has scored 11 goals with his right foot, three goals with his left foot and one header in the Premier League this term.

