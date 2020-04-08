Man United star sends heartfelt message to Man City boss Pep Guardiola

Marcus Rashford (Photo: Tag Heuer)

Marcus Rashford took to Twitter to send his condolences to Pep Guardiola after the Manchester City manager’s mother died with coronavirus on Monday.

Manchester City announced the sad news on their Twitter feed on Monday after learning that Guardiola’s 82-year-old mother Dolors Sala Carrio had passed away following a positive test for Covid-19.

The defending Premier League champions posted the following message:

“Everyone associated with the club sends their most heartfelt sympathy at this most distressing time to Pep, his family and all their friends.”

The football community rallied together after the news broke as rivalries were put to one side in order to send their sympathies to Guardiola and his family.

Manchester United striker Rashford was quick to take to social media to dedicate a message to Pep and the Guardiola family following the news of the 82-year-old’s death.

Rashford wrote on Twitter: “My condolences.”

Rashford’s employers Manchester United also sent a message to the Manchester City manager after Pep’s mother was one of 637 people to die in Spain on Monday with coronavirus.

Manchester United wrote on Twitter: “Everyone at Manchester United is saddened to hear this terrible news. We send our heartfelt condolences to Pep and his family. #ACityUnited”

Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy wrote a beautiful message dedicated to his Citizens boss.

Mendy wrote on Twitter: “You always have treated me like a son and just like in a family we laugh together, we also cry together. My deepest condolences to Pep and all the Guardiola family”

Guardiola enjoyed his most successful spell in management with his local team FC Barcelona, with his mother dying in a hospital in the Spanish city.

The La Liga giants posted a message for Guardiola on their Twitter feed:

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Dolors Sala during this difficult time, and we would like to express our most heartfelt condolences, especially to Pep Guardiola, his family and his friends.”

Guradiola donated 1m euros (£920,000) to help fight the coronavirus outbreak last month.

